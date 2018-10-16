Nemanja Matic Tops List of Man Utd Players in Doubt for Premier League Clash Against Chelsea

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic remains in doubt for the clash against his former club Chelsea on Saturday due to a lingering back injury.

Matic has made eight appearances across all competitions so far this season, but now potentially faces a short stint on the sidelines. 

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

The midfielder withdrew from Serbia's squad for their Nations League matches against Montenegro and Romania in order to receive treatment on the injury at United's Carrington training base. 

Sky Sports report now claims Matic is in doubt for the trip to Stamford Bridge alongside defender Luke Shaw, who was also forced to withdraw from international duty due to a thigh injury. 

Jose Mourinho, however, is expected to see both Marcus Rashford and David De Gea return to training on Wednesday unscathed following England's 3-2 victory over Spain on Monday. 

The Red Devils' other international representatives which include Paul Pogba, Fred, Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof, Marouane Fellaini and Eric Bailly are all set for action for their respective nation on Tuesday.

With injuries and an early Saturday kick off to consider, Mourinho could be forced into changing his midfield setup against the Blues, with Pogba, Fred and Andreas Pereira a potential combination due to both Matic and Scott McTominay being under a fitness cloud. 

It is another game where all eyes will be on Mourinho after a torrid start to the campaign, which has United languishing in eighth place after picking up just four wins to date, a clear juxtaposition to the lightning start of Maurizio Sarri's side who are currently equal on points with City and Liverpool at the top of the table. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)