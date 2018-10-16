Nemanja Matic Tops List of Man Utd Players in Doubt for Premier League Clash Against Chelsea

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic remains in doubt for the clash against his former club Chelsea on Saturday due to a lingering back injury.

Matic has made eight appearances across all competitions so far this season, but now potentially faces a short stint on the sidelines.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

The midfielder withdrew from Serbia's squad for their Nations League matches against Montenegro and Romania in order to receive treatment on the injury at United's Carrington training base.

A Sky Sports report now claims Matic is in doubt for the trip to Stamford Bridge alongside defender Luke Shaw, who was also forced to withdraw from international duty due to a thigh injury.

Tbh, I'm not displeased at this. Whether it's his form or he's declining, I've not been convinced by his gameplay of late. — Chris Emmanuel (@ChrisEmmanuel46) October 16, 2018

Jose Mourinho, however, is expected to see both Marcus Rashford and David De Gea return to training on Wednesday unscathed following England's 3-2 victory over Spain on Monday.

The Red Devils' other international representatives which include Paul Pogba, Fred, Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof, Marouane Fellaini and Eric Bailly are all set for action for their respective nation on Tuesday.

With injuries and an early Saturday kick off to consider, Mourinho could be forced into changing his midfield setup against the Blues, with Pogba, Fred and Andreas Pereira a potential combination due to both Matic and Scott McTominay being under a fitness cloud.

It is another game where all eyes will be on Mourinho after a torrid start to the campaign, which has United languishing in eighth place after picking up just four wins to date, a clear juxtaposition to the lightning start of Maurizio Sarri's side who are currently equal on points with City and Liverpool at the top of the table.