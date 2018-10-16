PSG Set to Rival Barcelona in Race to Sign Exciting Ajax Duo Matthijs de Ligt & Frenkie de Jong

Paris Saint-Germain have become the latest club linked with a double signing of Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, as they look to rival Barcelona in the pursuit of the Dutch duo.

Aged just 19 and 21 respectively, De Ligt and De Jong are among Europe's most promising young players, with the pair already earning 13 caps for the Dutch national team between them, the latest coming as the duo starred in Holland's impressive 3-0 win against Germany.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

While Barcelona's interest in the pair has been well documented, they are set to face competition in the shape of PSG, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the Parisian club are now hoping to sign both De Ligt and De Jong.





Ajax are desperate to keep hold of both players for as long as possible, but it could be difficult to ignore the interest from Europe's elite for long. A bidding war seems to be on the cards for the services of the aforementioned pair, with a €130m joint price tag reportedly set for the starlets.

Despite Ajax's reputation for developing talented youngsters with an ambition to selling them for profit, the club's sporting director, Marc Overmars, has ruled out any possible deal in the January transfer window, as the Amsterdam club look to regain their Eredivise title.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Ajax haven't won the title in Holland since 2013/14, and are already five points off leaders PSV Eindhoven. Furthermore, after impressing in the Champions League this season, with the duo helping the club to top their group after two games, their future at the Dutch club may be short-lived.