Rio Ferdinand Slams Sam Allardyce on Twitter After Comparing Eric Dier to Sergio Busquets

Rio Ferdinand has taken to Twitter to disagree with former England manager Sam Allardyce after he compared Eric Dier to Sergio Busquets.

Dier was part of the England side that recently beat Busquets' Spain 3-2 in Seville, with the Tottenham midfielder earning praise for his performance in midfield for Gareth Southgate's youthful side.

David Ramos/GettyImages

His display was also lauded by Allardyce, and when speaking on talkSPORT, suggested that he is as good as the Barcelona man in that position in front of the defence, and doesn't deserve the criticism he receives.

"The praise about Busquets must be stopped, it was never evident last night, he looked out of sorts. He’s no better or worse than Eric Dier, for me," said Allardyce.

"Busquets is a sitting midfield player who breaks up play, intercepts, passes it very quickly and is intelligent. That’s what he is. He’s not much more than that, but he gets a lot of praise for it.

What a photo of Eric Dier's tackle on Ramos last night! 💥 pic.twitter.com/yQHNqYwiDm — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) October 16, 2018

"Whereas Eric Dier does a similar job, but sometimes gets loads of criticism for it. He [Dier] has got the capability of being that."

Allardyce's bold compliments for Dier weren't shared by Ferdinand however, who aired his feelings over Twitter regarding the comparison made by the former Everton and West Ham boss.

Come on Big Sam!!

Busquets has been the best holding midfielder for years & been an integral part in @FCBarcelona & Spain’s most successful periods....”he’s no better than Eric Dier” 🙈🙈🙈🙈

With all due respect @ericdier himself would be embarrassed with that comment! https://t.co/9Sz9QER4hE — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 16, 2018

Dier has played the full 90 minutes in both of England's recent Nations League games against Croatia and Spain, and certainly took his chance to stake a claim as Southgate's regular holding midfielder in the absence of Jordan Henderson, who was suspended for game at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.