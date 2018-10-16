Rio Ferdinand Slams Sam Allardyce on Twitter After Comparing Eric Dier to Sergio Busquets

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Rio Ferdinand has taken to Twitter to disagree with former England manager Sam Allardyce after he compared Eric Dier to Sergio Busquets. 

Dier was part of the England side that recently beat Busquets' Spain 3-2 in Seville, with the Tottenham midfielder earning praise for his performance in midfield for Gareth Southgate's youthful side. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

His display was also lauded by Allardyce, and when speaking on talkSPORT, suggested that he is as good as the Barcelona man in that position in front of the defence, and doesn't deserve the criticism he receives. 

"The praise about Busquets must be stopped, it was never evident last night, he looked out of sorts. He’s no better or worse than Eric Dier, for me," said Allardyce. 

"Busquets is a sitting midfield player who breaks up play, intercepts, passes it very quickly and is intelligent. That’s what he is. He’s not much more than that, but he gets a lot of praise for it.

"Whereas Eric Dier does a similar job, but sometimes gets loads of criticism for it. He [Dier] has got the capability of being that."

Allardyce's bold compliments for Dier weren't shared by Ferdinand however, who aired his feelings over Twitter regarding the comparison made by the former Everton and West Ham boss. 

Dier has played the full 90 minutes in both of England's recent Nations League games against Croatia and Spain, and certainly took his chance to stake a claim as Southgate's regular holding midfielder in the absence of Jordan Henderson, who was suspended for game at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. 

