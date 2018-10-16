Sky Sports Pundit Tony Cascarino Urges Harry Kane to Quit Spurs & Join Real Madrid

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Sky Sports pundit Tony Cascarino believes Harry Kane should quit Tottenham and join Real Madrid in order to maximise his career potential.

The 25-year-old has become a key figure for both club and country, winning two Premier League Golden Boots during his time at Spurs, as well as a World Cup Golden Boot after his six goals helped England finish fourth in Russia this summer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Despite individual success for Kane, he is yet to win any silverware for Spurs, which is why ex-forward Cascarino believes the time is right for the striker to make a move to Real Madrid and become their main threat in front of goal. 

Speaking to The Times, he said: "It would make sense for Real to move for Kane, who is 25 and has five or six years on most of the other quality centre forwards around Europe, there is a void at Real for an established, world-class centre forward who can give them several goal-filled years and Kane is that man. 


"He has a remarkable goalscoring record but Kane has not actually won anything yet, so, unless things change dramatically at Tottenham this season, there has to be a second part of his career, which is to join one of the big clubs in world football, such as Real."

Kane has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in recent seasons, although he rubbished talk of a potential move following England's impressive 3-2 win against Spain

The Tottenham front man has started the season well, scoring six goals for Maurcio Pochettino's side in ten games. 

