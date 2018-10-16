Sky Sports Pundit Tony Cascarino Urges Harry Kane to Quit Spurs & Join Real Madrid

Sky Sports pundit Tony Cascarino believes Harry Kane should quit Tottenham and join Real Madrid in order to maximise his career potential.

The 25-year-old has become a key figure for both club and country, winning two Premier League Golden Boots during his time at Spurs, as well as a World Cup Golden Boot after his six goals helped England finish fourth in Russia this summer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Despite individual success for Kane, he is yet to win any silverware for Spurs, which is why ex-forward Cascarino believes the time is right for the striker to make a move to Real Madrid and become their main threat in front of goal.

Speaking to The Times, he said: "It would make sense for Real to move for Kane, who is 25 and has five or six years on most of the other quality centre forwards around Europe, there is a void at Real for an established, world-class centre forward who can give them several goal-filled years and Kane is that man.





"He has a remarkable goalscoring record but Kane has not actually won anything yet, so, unless things change dramatically at Tottenham this season, there has to be a second part of his career, which is to join one of the big clubs in world football, such as Real."

Kane has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in recent seasons, although he rubbished talk of a potential move following England's impressive 3-2 win against Spain.

The Tottenham front man has started the season well, scoring six goals for Maurcio Pochettino's side in ten games.