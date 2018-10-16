Sokratis Doubtful for Arsenal's Leicester Clash After Limping Out of Greece's 2-0 Defeat to Finland

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopolous reportedly suffered a sprained ankle during Greece’s 2-0 UEFA Nations League defeat to Finland on Monday evening and is a doubt for the Gunners' clash with Leicester next week.

The 30-year-old international was one of Unai Emery’s first additions after arriving from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £17.7m in the summer and played every minute of Arsenal’s first five Premier League games this season.

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/GettyImages

However, he was substituted with a suspected sprained ankle at half-time against Finland and may face some time on the sidelines, according to Greek website Gazzetta. The Evening Standard understand the defender is a doubt for the clash with the Foxes on Monday.

Emery will be hoping the injury is not as serious as it may seem, considering the Gunners are already struggling with squad depth at centre back.

Laurent Koscielny has not yet returned from the Achilles tear he suffered in May, with Sokratis, Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi shouldering the responsibility in central defence. Youngster Konstantinos Mavropanos has also been sidelined through injury.

TF-Images/GettyImages

It could mean the Gunners start a tough run of difficult fixtures with only two fit first team centre backs in Mustafi and Holding.

They host Leicester in the Premier League, travel to Sporting CP for a Europa League tie, journey across London to Crystal Palace before finally hosting Blackpool in the Carabao Cup.

Unfortunately, the tight fixture list doesn’t stop there, as they host Liverpool in the league and Sporting CP for their return fixture within the first eight days of November.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Emery will be stretched for options if Sokratis faces a spell on the sidelines and may have to count on Nacho Monreal to fill in if needed after he was used as a centre back towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign at the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)