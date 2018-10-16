Southampton, Crystal Palace & Cardiff Poised to Move for Former Premier League Striker Edin Dzeko

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Edin Dzeko has signalled his interest in returning to the Premier League, alerting a trio of clubs who have been struggling for goals this season.

Southampton, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City are said to be pondering a move for Dzeko, although the Bosnian has admitted he may have left a Premier League return too late. 

The ex-Manchester City striker, 32, is currently plying his trade in Serie A for Italian giants Roma, and acted as the catalyst for the overachieving I Giallorossi in last season's UEFA Champions League as he scored eight goals in 12 games.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Dzeko spent five productive years in the English top flight, forming part of the Manchester City side that won two Premier League titles.


Dzeko's availability would bode well for the likes of SouthamptonCrystal Palace and Cardiff, who have all been reportedly linked with the Bosnian hitman as their struggles in front of goal continue. 


In-fact, Dzeko has gone as far as flirting with potential suitors by commenting 'you never know', when speaking about a possible Premier League return after Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Northern Ireland 2-0 in the Nations League on Monday evening.

The Saints and Cardiff have failed to score in five games this season, whereas Palace have failed to score in three separate fixtures, so it is no wonder why this trio are monitoring the Bosnian ahead of a January move.


Cardiff attempted and failed to sign a striker in the summer, as moves for Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Álvaro Negredo and Danny Ings all fell through before the August window slammed shut.

Wilfred Zaha has been moved to a more central position and has scored three of the five goals Palace have netted this year, whilst Christian Benteke, who has been in dreadful form for over a year, has been ruled out until January with a knee injury and the addition of Dzeko would most certainly ease the pressure on Zaha.


Dzeko may yet interest some of Europe's larger clubs if he is to be on the market, but for now, it seems like too good an opportunity to pass up for the Premier League stragglers, even if it does amount to nothing.

