Southampton & Newcastle-Linked Red Star Belgrade Forward Confident of Move in January

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye has claimed that he will be moving to the Premier League in January.

At 25, the Ghanaian has already been at 12 clubs during his professional career and was once under contract at Juventus. Having failed to make the grade in Turin, however, he has since featured for clubs in Italy (including Atalanta and Sassuolo), as well as in Spain (Elche), China (Jiangsu Suning) and Serbia (Red Star).

Speaking to Sports World Ghana, the 13-cap Ghana forward, who has been linked with Southampton, Newcastle and Brighton among others, has apparently confirmed his next stop will be England.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

“I think is the dream of most of the players to play in England but I think this season my move to England is going to happen,” he said. 


”I’m not going to give details but it will surely happen before January. In two-three months it will happen, it’s not that I am going to hope for, it will happen."

Boakye scored 39 games in 48 appearances for Red Star and was sold to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning in February this year. But, after scoring just three times in 16 games, he was sold back to the Serbian outfit in the summer.


”I don’t think a club will sell a player and buy him back in six months if there isn’t something on the pipeline," he added. "But we are both going to work together and I will give my best for it to happen and like I said latest January it has to happen."

Fred Lee/GettyImages

Boakye has scored three goals in four games since moving back to Serbia and has an impressive six goals in 13 senior international appearances - although only two have come in competitive fixtures.

According to the source, BrightonHuddersfield TownSouthampton and Watford are all potential destinations, while Newcastle and even Chelsea are also reported as being interested.

