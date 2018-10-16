Spanish Report Claims Barcelona Could Be Lining up a Surprise Loan Move for Branislav Ivanovic

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

A report from Spain suggests that Barcelona could look to bring in ex-Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic on loan from Zenit St. Petersburg in January, as emergency defensive cover.

After a successful nine-year spell with Chelsea, Ivanovic joined Zenit in 2017 and has since made 65 appearances for the Russian side. The veteran defender also featured at this year's World Cup for Serbia, appearing in two of his country's three group matches.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Accoridng to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are eyeing up a loan move for the 34-year-old, following a raft of injuries to first team defenders Samuel Umtiti, Thomas Vermaelen and Sergi Roberto, leaving them thin on the ground when it comes to options at the back.

One of Barça's top transfer targets, Ajax's Matthjis de Ligt, will not be attainable in the January transfer window, which means the Catalan giants are being forced to consider alternative options in order to bolster their defensive ranks.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Ivanovic could be brought in, not only due to his extensive experience of playing at the highest level, but also because he will be eligible to play in the Champions League on account of the fact that Zenit have not featured in this year's competition.


However, Ivanovic is not the only transfer target for Barca, with Getafe's Dakonam Djene and Unai Nunez of Athletic Bilbao also reportedly shortlisted.

Barcelona's sporting director, Ramon Planes, signed Djene whilst he was employed by Getafe and the Togolese international's current contract contains a €35m release clause. Meanwhile, Nunez has only managed to make one appearance all season for Bilbao, despite featuring heavily during the 2017/18 campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)