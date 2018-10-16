Tony Cascarino Claims Spurs Star Needed More Help Defensively in Win Over Spain

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Former Republic of Ireland striker Tony Cascarino has revealed his concerns over Kieran Trippier's defensive performance, despite England's 2-3 victory over Spain on Monday night. 

The Spurs right-back endured a tough evening against Spain's constant pressure down his flank, with the runs of both Chelsea's Marcos Alonso and Real Madrid's Marco Asensio proving to be troublesome on occasion. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Cascarino reflected on the difficult job that the defender had on his hands and claimed England were fortunate not to have been trailing in the game because of it.

In his Times column, he wrote: "Gareth Southgate's men really must not leave Kieran Trippier outnumbered two against one at right back. 

"On another night, given how open they were on that side, England could have fallen 2-0 down. You could see Trippier screaming for help. He is a great offensive player but he is not good enough defensively to handle two opponents."


The ex-Chelsea striker also claimed Trippier should have received far greater protection and help from his teammates in order to defend against the attacking onslaught, and singled out Manchester City's Raheem Sterling as the man who might've pitched in.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages


He added: "Raheem Sterling needed to understand the situation and support his teammate."


Perceived defensive frailties aside, England ran out 2-3 winners in Seville with Sterling scoring twice.


Trippier will now return to Spurs ahead of their Premier League derby clash with rivals West Ham on Saturday afternoon

