Tottenham's Harry Kane Provides Perfect Response When Asked if He Wants to Join Real Madrid

After Harry Kane's excellent performance for England in their Nations League victory over Spain, he spectacularly rubbished the rumours over a possible future move to Real Madrid.

Kane, 25, may not have landed himself on the scoresheet, but he was involved in Raheem Sterling's opener before setting up a further two goals in just nine minutes - as the Three Lions held on for a famous 3-2 victory in Seville on Monday.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The England skipper's consistency in front of goal in recent years has thrust him into the limelight as one of the most complete forward's currently plying their trade, ensuring that rumours of a possible transfer to Europe's elite never truly dissipate.

Real Madrid have been at the forefront of such speculation, as they look to restore firepower to their ranks following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure and with Karim Benzema's future at the Bernabéu being anything but certain.

When asked if he was interested in a move to Real upon his departure from the stadium after the fixture, Kane told Marca: "Sorry, not today."

Big performance from the boys. Good pressing, clinical in front of goal and dug in. 👌 #ThreeLions #England 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/eDRkohjITo — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 15, 2018

Although Kane may not be thinking about switching allegiances, Real and Spain skipper Sergio Ramos took it upon himself earlier in the week to start the charm offensive for the services of the England striker.

Kane - who has six goals to his name this term - is contracted with Spurs until 2024, having put pen to paper on a new six-year deal in the summer worth £200,000-a-week.

It ensures that any team looking to prise him away would be forced to part with close to £200m to secure the striker.