Tottenham's Harry Kane Provides Perfect Response When Asked if He Wants to Join Real Madrid

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

After Harry Kane's excellent performance for England in their Nations League victory over Spain, he spectacularly rubbished the rumours over a possible future move to Real Madrid. 

Kane, 25, may not have landed himself on the scoresheet, but he was involved in Raheem Sterling's opener before setting up a further two goals in just nine minutes - as the Three Lions held on for a famous 3-2 victory in Seville on Monday.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The England skipper's consistency in front of goal in recent years has thrust him into the limelight as one of the most complete forward's currently plying their trade, ensuring that rumours of a possible transfer to Europe's elite never truly dissipate. 

Real Madrid have been at the forefront of such speculation, as they look to restore firepower to their ranks following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure and with Karim Benzema's future at the Bernabéu being anything but certain. 

When asked if he was interested in a move to Real upon his departure from the stadium after the fixture, Kane told Marca: "Sorry, not today." 

Although Kane may not be thinking about switching allegiances, Real and Spain skipper Sergio Ramos took it upon himself earlier in the week to start the charm offensive for the services of the England striker.

Kane - who has six goals to his name this term - is contracted with Spurs until 2024, having put pen to paper on a new six-year deal in the summer worth £200,000-a-week.

It ensures that any team looking to prise him away would be forced to part with close to £200m to secure the striker. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)