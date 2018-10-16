The U.S. men's national team closes its October international fixture window with a bout against a second straight South American opponent, hosting Peru in East Hartford, Conn., Tuesday night.

The Americans fell 4-2 in a thrilling friendly vs. Colombia last Thursday, with Kellyn Acosta and Bobby Wood scoring in the loss. Caretaker manager Dave Sarachan promised numerous changes to his lineup, and he delivered. Brad Guzan is in goal for his first international start in over a year as part of nine lineup swaps between games. Only Tim Weah and Kellyn Acosta are holdovers from the Colombia game.

Peru, meanwhile, is looking to build momentum after taking part in its first World Cup in 36 years. It fell in the group stage but played some of the more aggressive, entertaining soccer in Russia under manager Ricardo Gareca and should pose another difficult challenge. Coming off a 3-0 win over Chile, Peru figures to attack some more in front of what is expected to be a very pro-Blanquirroja crowd in Connecticut.

A couple of those U.S. changes endured some nervy moments at the start, with NYCFC left back Ben Sweat unnecessarily conceding an early corner and New York Red Bulls center back Aaron Long hitting a back pass to Guzan's off foot, which resulted in an unforced concession of a throw-in deep in U.S. territory. Nothing came of the errors, though, with the teams continuing to feel each other out in the opening stages.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the match:

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Ben Sweat (New York City FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth), Fafa Picault (Philadelphia Union), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (PSG)

FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96)

PERU

GOALKEEPERS: Patricio Álvarez (Sporting Cristal), José Carvallo (Universidad Técnica de Cajamarca), Pedro Gallese (Veracruz)

DEFENDERS: Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano), Alexander Callens (NYCFC), Wilder Cartagena (Veracruz), Nilson Loyola (Melgar), Johan Madrid (Sporting Cristal), Christian Ramos (Al-Nassr), Anderson Santamaría (Puebla), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo)

MIDFIELDERS: Pedro Aquino (Club León), Horacio Calcaterra (Sporting Cristal), Christian Cueva (Krasnodar), Edison Flores (Morelia), Paolo Hurtado (Konyaspor), Sergio Peña (C.D. Tondela), Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Yoshimar Yotún (Orlando City)

FORWARDS: André Carillo (Al-Hilal), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Yordy Reyna (Vancouver Whitecaps), Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders)