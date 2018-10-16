How to Watch USA vs. Peru: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the USA face Peru in an international friendly on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

By Michael Shapiro
October 16, 2018

The United States will face Peru in an international friendly on Tuesday, squaring off at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Americans have struggled in the friendly slate over the last two months, losing two of their last three matches. The United States most recently faced Colombia on Oct. 11, losing 4-2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Peru defeated Chile 3-0 in a friendly on Oct. 11, but dropped its previous two friendlies, losing to Germany and the Netherlands in September. Peru's appearance in the World Cup–its first in 36 years–was short-lived, though Ricardo Gareca's side thoroughly entertained throughout the group stage.

Here's how you can watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Sling TV or WatchESPN

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)