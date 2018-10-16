The United States will face Peru in an international friendly on Tuesday, squaring off at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Americans have struggled in the friendly slate over the last two months, losing two of their last three matches. The United States most recently faced Colombia on Oct. 11, losing 4-2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Peru defeated Chile 3-0 in a friendly on Oct. 11, but dropped its previous two friendlies, losing to Germany and the Netherlands in September. Peru's appearance in the World Cup–its first in 36 years–was short-lived, though Ricardo Gareca's side thoroughly entertained throughout the group stage.

Here's how you can watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Sling TV or WatchESPN.

