Victor Wanyama Expected to Be Fit for Spurs Despite Picking Up Injury on International Duty

Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama is expected to be available for Spurs this weekend, despite suffering a reported hamstring injury whilst on international duty.

Wanyama, who scored in his country's 3-0 victory over Ethiopia, was forced to leave the game midway through the second half with a muscle injury, and appeared to be in doubt for Spurs ahead of their Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

However, Sky Sports Football report that Kenya's head coach Sebastien Migne downplayed any fears by insisting the injury was "not serious" and that he had withdrawn the midfielder as a precaution.





Wanyama will continue to be assessed by Spurs' medical staff along with fellow injury doubts Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Serge Aurier and Mousa Dembele.

Spurs fans hearing about Victor Wanyama’s injury... pic.twitter.com/DAoYpkJTn4 — Lara © (@laazarini7) October 14, 2018

Denmark international Eriksen has been struggling with an abdominal issue whilst England's Alli has been out of action since September with a hamstring injury. Aurier and Dembele are both side-lined with thigh injuries respectively.





Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino also confirmed last week that defender Jan Vertonghen is ruled out until December with a hamstring problem and will face a race against time to be fit for the north London derby against Arsenal on December 2nd.

With the international break almost over, Pochettino's side return to Premier League action when they go away from home to take on London rivals West Ham, as they look to continue their improved domestic form.