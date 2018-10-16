West Ham Fans Call for Club to Sign Wantaway England Midfielder

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Since returning to Chelsea this summer following a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace and helping England to the World Cup semi-finals, things haven't gone to plan for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The 22-year-old has struggled for game time under new manager Maurizio Sarri, as the Italian has preferred Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley in midfield, limiting him to just three appearances this season in all competitions, starting only once.

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

As a result, recent reports suggest he's unhappy at Stamford Bridge and is seeking a move away in January, with West Ham fans taking to Twitter to express their excitement over the prospect of signing the midfielder.

Here's how Hammers fans have reacted: 

It's unclear whether the Blues would sanction any move regarding the departure of Loftus-Cheek, although a loan deal would be the most likely outcome rather than Chelsea allowing the midfielder to leave on a permanent basis. 

Despite Loftus-Cheek's lack of game time, Chelsea have made an impressive start to the season under Sarri, winning six of their opening eight Premier League games to put themselves second in the table behind Manchester City.

West Ham meanwhile have had an indifferent start to the 2018/19 campaign, as they sit 15th with seven points despite a summer of heavy investment, although Manuel Pellegrini's side did take a point off Chelsea when the two sides met at the London Stadium in September. 

