West Ham Fans Call for Club to Sign Wantaway England Midfielder

Since returning to Chelsea this summer following a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace and helping England to the World Cup semi-finals, things haven't gone to plan for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The 22-year-old has struggled for game time under new manager Maurizio Sarri, as the Italian has preferred Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley in midfield, limiting him to just three appearances this season in all competitions, starting only once.

As a result, recent reports suggest he's unhappy at Stamford Bridge and is seeking a move away in January, with West Ham fans taking to Twitter to express their excitement over the prospect of signing the midfielder.

Here's how Hammers fans have reacted:

Should be all over this, with a view to sign. Would fit the system perfectly — Rob Waldon WHUFC ⚒ (@RobWaldon) October 15, 2018

Would be perfect, would put him in the role Obiang is playing currently, then alternate Obiang/Noble based on opponent/fitness. — G (@gdizzle1981) October 16, 2018

Ok so lets say that Pellegrini has around 50 million to spend.



I would personally go for a Midfielder and Left back or right back.

I would spend about 30milion on someone like Loftus-cheek and that lefts us with 20million to spend. Imo not enough to get us someone like tierney — Mat (@MC19023) September 22, 2018

Just what we need — hammerhead (@larryberyl) October 16, 2018

Should have happened in the summer, but he’d be great in our team. — ⚒Benji O'Leary ⚒ (@Benji_Oleary) October 16, 2018

He would be a great signing but I think he will probably end up back at Palace. — Denise Hardy (@Denny2hammers) October 15, 2018

It's unclear whether the Blues would sanction any move regarding the departure of Loftus-Cheek, although a loan deal would be the most likely outcome rather than Chelsea allowing the midfielder to leave on a permanent basis.

Despite Loftus-Cheek's lack of game time, Chelsea have made an impressive start to the season under Sarri, winning six of their opening eight Premier League games to put themselves second in the table behind Manchester City.

West Ham meanwhile have had an indifferent start to the 2018/19 campaign, as they sit 15th with seven points despite a summer of heavy investment, although Manuel Pellegrini's side did take a point off Chelsea when the two sides met at the London Stadium in September.