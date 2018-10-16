West Ham Under Pressure to Take Action After U-18 Coach Mark Phillips Attends DFLA March

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

West Ham have come under increasing pressure to take action on their Under-18's coach Mark Phillips, after he attended a recent march held by the group Democratic Football Lads Alliance. 

The DFLA, which have been condemned in the past by anti-racism campaigners, organised a march through central London during the recent international break, which descended into violence after clashes with anti-racist protesters on the route from Park Lane to Whitehall. 

Phillips was in attendance, freely tweeting his support about the event, and The Guardian are reporting that there are now calls for the Hammers to act following his appearance at the event, namely from anti-racism organisation Kick It Out. 

Speaking to the publication, a spokesperson said: "We can confirm we’ve received a report about a West Ham coach claiming to have attended the DFLA rally in London at the weekend. We have passed it on to the club and are liaising with them about the issue."

Phillips could earn a reprieve should he express remorse and agree to go on one of Kick It Out's educational courses on discrimination, although it's unclear how West Ham will take action.   

The club have so far only opted to release a statement on the matter, commenting: "West Ham United is an inclusive football club. Regardless of gender, age, race, ability, religion or sexual orientation, every supporter within our diverse fanbase is warmly welcomed at London Stadium, free to enjoy watching their team play football without fear, discrimination or abuse. 

"We have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behaviour. We continue to protect and cherish those values and we remain committed to ensuring that every single member of the West Ham family feels safe, respected and included."

Warren Little/GettyImages

The DFLA was set up in 2017 in response to the London Bridge terror attack, describing themselves as an anti-extremist group, with their actions prompting the Premier League to warn clubs about their growing presence in grounds earlier this year. 

