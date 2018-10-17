Alessio Romagnoli Insists He Feels 'at Home' in Milan as Defender Eyes Champions League Return

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Following speculation regarding his AC Milan future, Italian international Alessio Romagnoli has insisted that he feels ‘at home’ at the San Siro.

Romagnoli was appointed Milan’s captain following Leonardo Bonucci’s return to Juventus during the summer and is now very much the leader of Gennaro Gattuso’s side. Ahead of his first Milan derby as captain, the 23-year-old also spoke of his desire to play in the Champions League ‘as soon as possible.’

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Speaking to La Repubblica, via Football-Italia, Romagnoli said: 

“I like the city, the only thing I miss is the sea in Nettuno. Maybe I’ll hang a picture on my wall. I’m happy with my teammates, [Gennaro] Gattuso and the fans.

“I was happy to have offers from the Premier League, but I feel at home here. Milan will get back to winning, it’s a solid club. We’ll fight to qualify for the Champions League and to progress in the Europa League.

“Before there were so many risks and rumours about the ownership, but now there’s a desire to invest and Leonardo and [Paolo] Maldini transmit serenity. They know the world of Milan.

“The Champions League? I want to play in it with Milan as soon as possible.”

Whilst Romagnoli’s long-term ambition is to guide his side back to Europe’s elite competition, the immediate focus for Gattuso’s side is Sunday’s Milan derby.

With Inter currently third in Serie A and Milan four points behind their rivals in tenth, this weekend’s encounter is a big opportunity for Romagnoli and his team to make up ground on the top four and edge towards the all-important Champions League spots.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

“On Sunday we’ll need to be free but also have the right sporting fury,” Romagnoli added. “We need to show personality and not be afraid. We’ll play our own game, building from the back, and try to concede as little as possible. We’ll play to win.”

