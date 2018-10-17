Alvaro Morata Reveals How He Struggled to Cope With Goal Scoring Drought in Maiden Chelsea Campaign

Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata has explained how he struggled to cope with his dip in form last season and that it even caused him to second guess his wife, Alice Campello.

The former Real Madrid star enjoyed a stunning start to life at Stamford Bridge during his maiden season in the Premier League, scoring seven goals in his first seven games.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, an injury early on in the campaign saw Morata's form take a surprising nosedive. The 25-year-old went on to find the back of the net just eight more times throughout the remainder of the season, finishing the season with a tally of 15 goals in 48 appearances.

"I'd like to be happier when I play," Morata told El Mundo. "I need to score more goals in order to be happier. I was really sad a few months ago.

"I wasn't depressed but I didn't live my situation very well. People used to love me, I scored seven goals in the first seven games at Chelsea.

Three more points and one new goal to help the team! Now it’s time for the National Team!!! Go Chelsea!! 💪🏻🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zMQ0g1w4TZ — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) October 7, 2018

"Then I got injured and I was playing even if I was feeling pain. There was a lot of tension and I didn't want to speak to anybody.

"One day my wife told that I wasn't handling the situation in the right way. I was angry because I thought she was against me too."

Morata went on to explain how the birth of his two sons have helped him to keep a lid on both his positive and negative emotions, insisting that he is now a lot happier with his life off the pitch.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Chelsea fans will be hopeful that Morata, who has already scored three goals this season, can start to find his feet as the Blues have emerged as a surprise Premier League title contender, alongside Manchester City and Liverpool.