Andres Iniesta Hoping for Reunion With Barcelona Next Summer Amid Rumours of Pre-Season Friendly

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Vissel Kobe midfielder Andres Iniesta has admitted that it would be 'fantastic' to reunite with Barcelona next summer in a pre-season friendly.

The 34-year-old left his boyhood club Barcelona in May, bringing to a close his glittering 16-year career at the Nou Camp. The three-time Champions League winner moved to Japanese side Vissel Kobe where he now stars in the J1 League. 

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Barca have added the Asian continent, including Japan, as part of their pre-season schedule for next summer and Iniesta is hoping that his current side can test themselves against the Spanish giants. 

"It would be fantastic if it could be fulfilled," Iniesta said at a press conference, quoted by Spanish outlet Marca

"I think it would be an unprecedented opportunity for both me and the Japanese supporters."

During his career at the Catalan club, Iniesta won nine La Liga titles and six Spanish Cups. Not forgetting, his two European Championships and World Cup winners medal for the national side.

THOMAS COEX/GettyImages

In total, Iniesta played an incredible 675 matches for Barca in all competitions, scoring 57 goals and supplying a further 140 assists. All while building one of the greatest midfield partnerships with the now-retired Xavi.

For his current club he has played ten matches this season, finding the back of the net on two occasions, with injury currently restricting his game time. 

