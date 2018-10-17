Arsenal Midfielder Aaron Ramsey Linked With Shock Everton Switch Amid Man Utd & Liverpool Rumours

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Everton will go toe to toe with some of the Premier League's biggest club in their hopes of securing a deal for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, according to reports.

The Welshman has been attracting interest from across Europe following the breakdown of recent contract negotiations in north London, and Ramsey now looks set to walk away from Emirates Stadium on a free transfer in 2019.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The likes of Manchester UnitedLiverpool and Juventus have all been tipped to approach Ramsey before the summer in their attempts to bolster their respective squads.

However, Arsenal's star man is also now also a serious target for Everton, according to the Sun. The Toffees are reportedly preparing a £150k a week contract offer for the 27-year-old, as director of football Marcel Brands looks for a player to build the squad around.

It is also claimed that Ramsey could pocket a massive £15m signing on fee in the proposed five-year deal on Merseyside.

Rumours over Ramsey's future look set to roll on for the remainder of the season unless the midfielder can somehow reach an agreement over new terms at Arsenal.

Clubs from outside of the Premier League can approach Ramsey as early as January in an attempt to convince the Wales international of a move abroad - known as a Bosman deal - while teams in England will be forced to wait until the summer.

MB Media/GettyImages

Everton have spent a lot of money over the last few years trying to improve their squad with one eye on breaking into the top six. So far, Marco Silva's side haven't gelled, but Ramsey could prove to be the glue which holds the Toffees together next season.

