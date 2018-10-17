Arsenal Reportedly Identify Cagliari Starlet Nicolò Barella as Aaron Ramsey's Replacement

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Arsenal have reportedly joined Premier League rivals Liverpool in the race to sign €50m midfielder Nicolò Barella from Serie A outfit Cagliari.

The 21-year-old Italian has made 83 appearances for the Sardinian outfit and has played every single minute of the Rossoblu's campaign this season - scoring once in nine appearances. Due to his recent form, the youngster is reportedly being scouted by a number of Europe's top clubs. 

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

A number of Italian sides are said to be interested in Barella - including Milan, Juventus and Roma - but are deterred by the €50m valuation, paving the way for a battle between Unai Emery and Jürgen Klopp's sides.


Barella, who put in a terrific performance in Italy's 1-0 victory over Poland in the UEFA Nations League, is alleged to have been closely monitored by the Gunners, who sent scouts to watch him on international duty, with a firm eye on signing the Italian international in the new year.


According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via TeamTalk) Barella, who has two senior international caps, would be the ideal candidate to replace the outgoing Welsh international Aaron Ramsey.

The Welshman is in good form himself and has been involved in four goals in nine appearances for the north London side this season, scoring once and providing three assists.

However, after contract negotiations broke down, Ramsey seems certain of running down the remaining months of his deal at the Emirates and depart for free in the summer, with Barella his possible future successor.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)