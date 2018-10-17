Arsene Wenger 'Open' to Becoming PSG Director of Football as Speculation Continues to Grow

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly 'open' to the possibility of returning to football by taking on the director of football role at Paris Saint-Germain, where he would replace incumbent Antero Henrique in the French capital.

Wenger, who stepped down after 22 years as Gunners boss at the end of last season, stated last month that he does not yet consider himself to be retired. And while he has been giving himself time to make decisions, a new job certainly didn't seem out of the question.

A report from Paris United claims that Wenger dined with PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, with the pair said to have discussed numerous topics, including the 45-year-old German's preference for developing young players, something Wenger congratulates and encourages.

They are also said to have discussed a player they mutually admire, Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele, as well as their 'shared passion for football'.

Wenger even spoke very positively of Tuchel earlier this week, commenting, "I hold him in high regard. He has adapted very quickly to French football.

"He looks very smart and has a good connection with his players. His start at PSG has been great. The first impressions are very positive, and I think that's very important when you come from abroad.

"You must have some luck to start well, but the quality is there. There will be some harder matches to come for PSG in the future and the expectations in Paris are very high. I hope that he can also be successful in the Champions League."

Paris United further claims that meeting Tuchel is only the latest step in Wenger's flirtation with PSG after apparently meeting Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar and founder of Qatar Sports Investment that owns the French champions, during a trip to the Gulf state in August.