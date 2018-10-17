Arturo Vidal Admits He's 'Happy' to Gain Minutes With Chile & Vows to Fight for Place at Barcelona

October 17, 2018

Amid a difficult start to the season which has seen Arturo Vidal struggle for game time with new club Barcelona, the Chilean made positive steps with his national team during the international break and has vowed to fight for his place upon his return to the Camp Nou.

Vidal completed a high profile move to Catalonia from Bayern Munich during the summer to reinforce Ernesto Valverde’s midfield ranks following the departure of Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta, but Vidal has failed to make a telling impact with the La Liga champions so far.

Yet the 31-year-old has remained an integral figure for Chile during the international break, and Vidal addressed his joy in playing for his national side, via Sport: “I think it’s been six or seven months where I have not played two games in a row for 90 minutes, so I am very happy.”

Despite a lack of regular action in Catalonia following his move from Bundesliga giants Bayern to La Liga champions Barcelona, Vidal has insisted that he remains committed to finding his way at the Camp Nou and featuring more consistently for his new side.

“Now I’m going with all my heart to Barcelona to win a place and to fight everything that comes,” Vidal continued.

Vidal has become something of an iconic midfielder during his career in Europe which has also featured spells with Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus, and has become renowned for his bold personality and aggressive playing style.

RODRIGO ARANGUA/GettyImages

Those traits certainly proved true during Chile’s 1-0 win over Mexico in the early hours of Wednesday, as Vidal shushed Mexico fans during his team’s celebration of their 89th minute winning goal.

Vidal played down the incident, however, as he insisted: “I do not know if there is rivalry with Mexico, they are very nice and very intense matches.”

