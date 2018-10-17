Atletico Madrid Reportedly Put an End to Diego Costa's 'Surprising' Wage Demands

Atletico Madrid believe Diego Costa's wage demands from earlier on in the season are now behind him.

The 30-year-old is currently out of action because of a hamstring injury, with the aggressively-natured forward yet to register a goal in La Liga during this campaign.

Spanish outlet Marca claim that Atletico's directors were taken by 'surprise' when the Brazillian-born player asked for a pay rise a few weeks ago.

It is said that Costa currently earns £7m-a-year at the Wanda Metropolitano, but he wanted an increase to reduce the big wage difference between fellow strike partner Antoine Griezmann.





The France World Cup winner is reportedly earning £17.5m-a-year, with his club keeping hold of their star man over the summer after a number of mooted transfers.

Two-time Premier League winner Costa made a return to Madrid in 2017 after falling out with then-Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Costa has already enjoyed success under the defensively-sound Diego Simeone this season when they beat rivals Real Madrid in the European Super Cup in August.

Simeone's men netted four goals, two of them from Costa, as they saw off their neighbours in extra-time to claim their first silverware of the season.