Bournemouth Set to Offer Ryan Fraser Long Term Contract Following Scintillating Start to the Season

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Bournemouth look set to enter contract negotiations in a bid to secure the services of their star performers this term. Eddie Howe's side have started the season in extraordinary form, and now find themselves in sixth place - just four points adrift of top spot. 

The Cherries' impressive start to the season can be largely attributed to the form of winger Ryan Fraser who has already been directly involved in six goals this season, providing excellent service for striker Callum Wilson.

The electric winger only has 18 months remaining on his current contract and according to reports from The Sun, Eddie Howe is eager to tie his 'Wee Man' down to a long term contract, after showing his best form on a consistent basis this season.

Fraser initially found himself on the bench after moving from Aberdeen to the south coast in 2013 and was used predominantly as an impact sub in his side's Championship winning campaign. The arrival of Jordon Ibe from Liverpool in 2016 for a then club-record fee further reduced the Scot's game time.

 A match-winning brace against Everton last season demonstrated the diminutive Scotland international's talent, though similar performances were few and far between. This season however, Fraser has used his pace and trickery out wide to pose a real threat to defences, and has seemingly earned the trust of his manager having completed 90 minutes in all but one his side's fixtures.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

The Scot's impact will undoubtedly have turned the heads of the league's top sides and Eddie Howe will be determined in getting his man to put pen to paper to ward off any potential suitors. 

