Denmark Manager Says Mathias Jorgensen Could Make the Step Up to a Bigger Premier League Side

Denmark manager Age Hareide has claimed Huddersfield centre-back Mathias Jorgensen could leave the club and make a move to a bigger Premier League side.

The Danish international was an ever-present at the John Smith's Stadium last year in the Terriers first ever Premier League campaign, and went on to feature in all three of Denmark's group games at the World Cup in Russia.

Ben Early/GettyImages

His national manager has now remarked that Jorgensen, more commonly known as 'Zanka', has all the attributes needed to leave Huddersfield and play for a team higher up in the top-flight.

"I definitely think he can take a step up to a bigger Premier League side. He's fast, strong and now much calmer on the ball," Hareide said, reported by The Sun (via HITC).





Huddersfield currently find themselves in the bottom three of the Premier League after their opening eight games, and Jorgensen himself has revealed his ambition of playing for a side higher up in the league.

@mzanka needs to start performing if he thinks he's gonna get a move to a bigger prem club. Never really got the hype around him. Slow, clumsy and can't pass for the life in him. Schindler and Kongolo clean his mess up all the time! #htafc https://t.co/eb2j8zGlzf — Tom Holmes (@TommyHolmes87) October 15, 2018

Speaking to Danish publication Fyens , Jorgensen admitted: "Larger Premier League clubs are of course a goal. I will reach as high a level as possible.

"This summer I have a year left of my contract and then we have to talk some things through. It's something both the club and I are conscious of. But there is a lot of time before the summer, so a lot of things can happen."