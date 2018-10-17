Denmark Manager Says Mathias Jorgensen Could Make the Step Up to a Bigger Premier League Side

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Denmark manager Age Hareide has claimed Huddersfield centre-back Mathias Jorgensen could leave the club and make a move to a bigger Premier League side.

The Danish international was an ever-present at the John Smith's Stadium last year in the Terriers first ever Premier League campaign, and went on to feature in all three of Denmark's group games at the World Cup in Russia.

Ben Early/GettyImages

His national manager has now remarked that Jorgensen, more commonly known as 'Zanka', has all the attributes needed to leave Huddersfield and play for a team higher up in the top-flight.

"I definitely think he can take a step up to a bigger Premier League side. He's fast, strong and now much calmer on the ball," Hareide said, reported by The Sun (via HITC).


Huddersfield currently find themselves in the bottom three of the Premier League after their opening eight games, and Jorgensen himself has revealed his ambition of playing for a side higher up in the league.

Speaking to Danish publication Fyens, Jorgensen admitted: "Larger Premier League clubs are of course a goal. I will reach as high a level as possible. 

"This summer I have a year left of my contract and then we have to talk some things through. It's something both the club and I are conscious of. But there is a lot of time before the summer, so a lot of things can happen."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)