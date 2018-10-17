Didier Deschamps Impressed by France's 'Collective Strength' as They Beat Germany 2-1

October 17, 2018

France came from a goal down against Germany in the Nations League to secure a 2-1 victory, courtesy of Antoine Griezmann's second half double. 

The victory means that should Didier Deschamps' side avoid defeat against the Netherlands in their next Nations League fixture, the World Cup winners will top group A1.

However, the result against Germany could have been very different as Joachim Löw's side went into half-time 1-0 to the good. Deschamps decided to alter his tactics for the second half and explained his decision.

"I made the decision [to change tactics] because we were not compact enough. I wanted to avoid being opened up like we were in the first half hour and the performance in the second half resolved this problem," Deschamps said to Goal.

The French manager added: "It is our solidity which makes us strong, even if it is Hugo [Lloris] who keeps us in the game at times. With the players I have, I can tinker without losing our qualities."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The World Cup-winning manager recognised the threat that Germany posed throughout the game. He said: "This German team were interesting, their three central players posed us problems with their speed.

"They could have hurt us more because they had more chances than us in the first half but my players do not give up, even during a complicated evening like tonight."

As alluded to, Deschamps was proud of his team's strength of character in their 2-1 victory. "There is a collective strength that emerges. It was purring a little bit, but there were shifts," he beamed.

Whilst France were not at their creative best, the French manager felt that his side were up to the challenge physically. Deschamps said: "I did not feel my players struggled athletically. 

"Making substitutions can be tricky. I did it late by bringing on some taller players near the end. I did not feel like doing it before."

France next face an away trip to the Netherlands on 16th November. Ronald Koeman's side put in an impressive performance in their last Nations League fixture, beating Germany 3-0. However, an in-form France team will represent an even tougher challenge for the Netherlands. 

