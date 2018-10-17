Eric Dier Sheds Light on Sergio Ramos Tackle & Explains How England Can Learn From Spain Defender

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has revealed that he was congratulated by Sergio Ramos in the immediate aftermath of their collision during England's UEFA Nations League win over Spain on Monday.

Gareth Southgate's side's stunning first half performance had them out of sight at the Estadio Benito Villamarín thanks to two goals from Raheem Sterling, either side of Marcus Rashford's well-placed strike.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

One of the biggest talking points in the game proved to be Dier's crunching tackle on Real Madrid's pantomime villain, Ramos. The two players could be seen exchanging words after the incident, but England's defender insists there wasn't any bad blood between the pair.

"He just congratulated me," Dier said, quoted by Joe. "I just think the ball was there to be won and I think I won it. I don't think it was a foul or a yellow card, really."

Sticking with the subject of Ramos, Dier continued by praising the defender as "one of the best of all time" and insisted that England's squad could learn a thing or two from the 32-year-old centre back.

And Eric Dier flattening Sergio Ramos was the catalyst. We may look back in 20 years time on that tackle as one of the most important ever made. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) October 15, 2018

"Ramos is one of the best of all time, really," Dier added, via the Mirror. "He does everything so well but, at the same time, he puts his foot down and he’s not going to be bullied.

"I think Ramos is a great example of that. We have to be the same way."

England's win over Spain, as well as their stalemate with Croatia, has left the Three Lions in a fantastic position in the UEFA Nations League.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Southgate's team are now just two points behind La Roja, but most importantly they are comfortably ahead of Croatia at the bottom of the three-team table.