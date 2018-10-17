Heurelho Gomes Urges Watford to Target Europa League Qualification After Good Start to Season

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes believes the Hornets should aim to qualify for European football following their promising start to the season.

The former Brazil international believes his club team have a squad capable of making a realistic push for European qualification, with Javi Gracia's side currently ninth in the Premier League.





When asked about Watford's chances this season, he told Sky Sports: "I don't know about Champions League but we can go for a European place.

"Of course, we are pushing to finish as high as we can but there is a possibility of finishing in a place that will give us the chance to compete in Europe. That would be great for the club."





The goalkeeper also highlighted Watford's ambition by their ability to keep star midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, adding: "He had the option to go in the summer but he chose to stay. That shows the ambition of the club and that the players are happy here as well."

Gomes has been at Watford since 2014, when their main aim was promotion from the Championship, but that has since changed to a more ambitious target, according to the goalkeeper.





He added: "It has been a big change since I arrived in 2014 with the aim of winning promotion. We are competing, that's the massive chance since I first came.

"For example, we can see now that when we lose a game away to Arsenal we are very disappointed because we could have won over there.

"There has been so much change for the better and the club is going to keep growing. The Premier League is so hard. It is a competitive league and we need to be at our best all the time to compete."