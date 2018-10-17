Joachim Löw Proud of 'Brave' Germany Despite Losing 2-1 to World Cup Winners France

Joachim Löw's Germany succumbed to a 2-1 loss to World Cup winners France in group A1 of the Nations League.

The Germans started the game strongly, and led the game at half time thanks to a Toni Kroos penalty. However, Didier Deschamps' side showed their quality in the second half and Germany were undone by an Antoine Griezmann double, leaving the 2014 World Cup winners on the brink of relegation in group A1.

However, whilst Löw was understandably disappointed with the result, he found positives to take from the performance. "I am disappointed with the result, even if this defeat is different from the one on Saturday [against the Netherlands]," the German manager said to Goal.

He added: "Not because of the result but because of our performance, which was very good. I'm happy with that.

"The team was disciplined, brave and I think held our own against arguably the best team in the world currently. France have incredible individual players."

Löw continued his praise for France, saying: "France are capable of winning the Nations League. They have a lot of players with extremely strong individual talent."

Having re-watched the penalty decision given against his side in the 80th minute, the German manager felt that his team were hard done by. "I have just seen the penalty decision and it seems unfair to me," Löw remonstrated.

He continued: "For me, it is Matuidi who has stood on Matts, and not the other way around."

Whilst Löw was impressed by aspects of his side's performance, he pinpointed where Germany need to improve in the near future. He said: "The negative aspect for us tonight is still our finishing. We did not know how to put the ball in the back of the net.

"I think we deserved to win because we were the better team but we lacked intelligence and a killer instinct. If we had gone 2-0 up, we could have played with more calmness and won this game."

Germany's 2-1 loss to France was their sixth defeat in the last ten games, applying even more pressure on Löw's position as manager after their disappointing showing in the World Cup.

The Germans next face Russia in a friendly match on 15th November, before their Nations League fixture against the Netherlands on the 19th. Löw's side must avoid defeat in this game or they will face relegation from group A1.