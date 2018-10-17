Jordan Pickford Makes Light-Hearted Comment About His Attempted Cruyff Turn in Win Over Spain

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has hilariously stated that he thought he was a 'midfielder at one stage' after his failed Cruyff turn during England's 3-2 win against Spain on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions produced a stunning first-half display to silence the home crowd during their UEFA Nations League encounter, with the visitors scoring three goals inside the first 39 minutes.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

After the break, Pickford's failed Cruyff turn resulted in him having to make a last-ditch slide tackle on Rodrigo, who felt he was fouled by the Everton man after intercepting the ball off him.

Despite the drama, England's number one shot-stopper saw the funny side to the incident as Southgate's men came home with a much-needed three points.

"I thought I was a midfielder at one stage but the ball got it stuck under my feet, Spain press high and he was right on me," said Pickford, as quoted by the Mirror.

Jordan Pickford is so good so much of the time, but about 10% of the time he’s like what I imagine Phil Jones would be if he was a goalie. — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 15, 2018

"I thought the only option was to try and clear it or do a Cruyff turn and it just got stuck. Some might say it was a penalty but the referee didn't and I didn’t give up. I cleared it and made a good challenge."

On the night, Pickford's performance was applauded because of his high-quality distributions which started two of England's counter-attacking goals.

Now, players will return to their clubs before the final set of international fixtures for 2018 are to be played out next month.