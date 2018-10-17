Juventus Make £30m Bid for Man United & Man City Target Nikola Milenkovic

With the January transfer window inching ever closer, teams around Europe are looking to get a head start on any potential signings. One such team is Juventus, who have reportedly lodged a bid of around £30m for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of Serie A's finest prospects and has been a driving force behind the team's strong start to the season. His impressive form has attracted the interest of many teams, including the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United, but it appears that Juventus are keen to arrange a deal for the defender as soon as possible.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claim that Juventus are focusing their efforts on rejuvenating their ageing defence, and Milenkovic is high on their wish list. The club are also keen on Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt, but see Milenkovic as a more affordable option, and have therefore submitted a bid of around £30m for the right back.

There is no suggestion as to whether this offer would be enough for Fiorentina to part with their star, but the bid would see La Viola make a profit of around £25m, having signed Milenkovic for approximately £4m in 2017.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Milenkovic has been used primarily as a right back this season, but is equally as comfortable playing as a central defender as he possesses the imposing frame to be successful in the position.

The Serbian international has made just 25 appearances for Fiorentina, but has seemingly convinced Juventus that he has a strong understanding of Italian football.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

He would likely be used as a centre back in Turin, with Giorgio Chiellini, Medhi Benatia, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli all over thirty years old. The club recently spent over £30m on right back Joao Cancelo, so it seems as though Milenkovic would replace one of the ageing central defenders.

However, with Manchester United and Manchester City both keen on Milenkovic, this could well be one of the biggest deals of the January transfer window.