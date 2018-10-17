Man Utd Prioritise David De Gea Contract Extension as Jose Mourinho Demands New Deals

Manchester United have made extending David De Gea's contract their top priority after making progress with new deals for Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw.

The Spaniard is among a host of first team players whose current deal expires at the end of this season, although United can extend De Gea's contract by another year, an option they are expected to take up soon.

Both Shaw and Martial already have new offers on the table and Manchester United are confident that the two players will sign on the dotted line, which according to the Evening Standard will tie them to Old Trafford for another five years.

De Gea's contract situation will now become the club's main focus, although manager José Mourinho is also pushing for two more players to be given new long-term deals in the north-west.

The Evening Standard also claims that Mourinho wants both Ander Herrera and Juan Mata to be rewarded with contract extensions due to their influence in the Manchester United dressing room.

Mourinho has reportedly already approached executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over Mata and Herrera's future at the club.

Combined, the pair have 257 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions and have become two of the most senior figures within the squad.

Although both Mata and Herrera are now considered to be on the periphery of Manchester United's first team, Mourinho is believed to have hailed their importance during the club's crisis on and off the pitch this season.