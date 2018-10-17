Naby Keita 'Positive' Over Injury Scare as Liverpool Charter Private Plane for Medical Evaluation

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been flown back to the UK after being forced to leave Guinea's clash with Rwanda with a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old was substituted during the Africa Cup of Nations qualification match with a suspected thigh injury. Due to no stretcher being available, Keita was actually taken off the pitch via a piggyback from an international teammate.

Guinean journalist Sega Diallo provided Liverpool fans with an injury update on their summer signing, who could become the club's fourth senior player to lose to injury over the last fortnight.

"Already on the way to the airport, Naby Keita does not know if [the injury] is serious," Diallo wrote on Twitter. "He will do an examination as soon as he arrives [back at Liverpool]. He thinks it's okay."

The Mirror adds Liverpool chartered a private plane to pick Keita up immediately after the game in the Rwanda capital of Kigali, and will undergo immediate tests upon his return to Merseyside to ascertain the extent of his injury.

Journalists, including Paul Joyce of the Times, have since reported that Keita is set to have a scan on the problem on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mané have also sustained injuries during the current international break. The three players, with Keita now joining that list, are all facing a race against time to be at full fitness when Liverpool travel to Huddersfield on Saturday.

Former RB Leipzig midfielder Keita hit the ground running in the Premier League and looked to be a perfect addition to Jürgen Klopp's squad.

Despite his outstanding start to the campaign, Keita's form has tailed off in recent weeks and the Guinea international will now have to fight to return to the club's first team.

The youngster is yet to register a goal or assist in 10 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. However, having arrived at Anfield with a brilliant attacking record in Leipzig, it should only be a matter of time before Keita starts to make a name for himself in the Premier League.