Nathaniel Chalobah Reveals How He Received an Unexpected Gift From England Squad Following Spain Win

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Nathaniel Chalobah received an unexpected gift after making his international debut against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, leaving the Watford midfielder lost for words. 

Replacing Harry Winks in stoppage time, Chalobah was left stunned after the game when his match worn shirt was signed by every one of his England team mates. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The 23-year-old helped England run out 3-2 winners in Seville to record their first win in Spain for 31 years and became the first team to defeat the hosts in a competitive home game since Greece in 2003.

Chalobah’s call up by Gareth Southgate had come as a surprise, after making just three appearances for his club this season, but he was in full admiration for his team mates after his debut. Speaking to the Mirror, the youngster stated: 

“It’s every boy’s dream, from when we start at Under-16, the dream and target is to get to the seniors.”

The accomplished youngster had made over 30 appearances in England’s Under-21 side and featured in England Under-17's European Championship Final win in 2010, but admitted his senior call up was nerve-racking.

“When I was waiting to go on, it was almost like 'oh my god I’m about to make my debut.'”

Having been on the books of Premier League side Chelsea since the age of 10, Chalobah had loan spells with Championship clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Reading and Middlesborough, and made five appearances for Italian giants Napoli.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Following his international debut, Chalobah "hopes it’s the first of many" as he looks to add to Southgate's midfield dilemma. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)