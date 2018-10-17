Nathaniel Chalobah Reveals How He Received an Unexpected Gift From England Squad Following Spain Win

Nathaniel Chalobah received an unexpected gift after making his international debut against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, leaving the Watford midfielder lost for words.

Replacing Harry Winks in stoppage time, Chalobah was left stunned after the game when his match worn shirt was signed by every one of his England team mates.

The 23-year-old helped England run out 3-2 winners in Seville to record their first win in Spain for 31 years and became the first team to defeat the hosts in a competitive home game since Greece in 2003.

Chalobah’s call up by Gareth Southgate had come as a surprise, after making just three appearances for his club this season, but he was in full admiration for his team mates after his debut. Speaking to the Mirror, the youngster stated:

“It’s every boy’s dream, from when we start at Under-16, the dream and target is to get to the seniors.”

1987 - Nathaniel Chalobah is the first outfield player to represent England while playing for Watford since John Barnes vs Brazil in May 1987. Masterplan. #ESPENG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 15, 2018

The accomplished youngster had made over 30 appearances in England’s Under-21 side and featured in England Under-17's European Championship Final win in 2010, but admitted his senior call up was nerve-racking.

“When I was waiting to go on, it was almost like 'oh my god I’m about to make my debut.'”

Having been on the books of Premier League side Chelsea since the age of 10, Chalobah had loan spells with Championship clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Reading and Middlesborough, and made five appearances for Italian giants Napoli.

Following his international debut, Chalobah "hopes it’s the first of many" as he looks to add to Southgate's midfield dilemma.