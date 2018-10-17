Netherlands Boss Jokes He's in Jurgen Klopp's 'Good Books' After Resting Liverpool Star

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has joked that he hopes he is in Jürgen Klopp's good books after resting midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on Tuesday.

Liverpool's head coach expressed his annoyance at the most recent international break and the new UEFA Nations League. Klopp most notably spoke about how it is easy for club managers to lock horns with their international counterparts.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Despite seeing midfielder Wijnaldum put the icing on the cake with a late goal during the stellar 3-0 win over Germany last week, Koeman made the decision to rest the 27-year-old against Belgium just a few days later, something which the former Everton boss joked about after the match.

"Maybe Mr Klopp is now very happy, and that's okay," Koeman told Sky Sports. "I hope I am back in the good books."

Wijnaldum has been a vital part of Klopp's team this season and following an international break where Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mané and Naby Keita all pulled up with injuries, the former Borussia Dortmund boss will be grateful for Koeman's consideration.

Having missed the last two major international tournaments, Holland are well on their way to booking their place at Euro 2020. Koeman has completely revamped the Oranje, and although Ryan Babel is still loitering around the first team, new names have come forward to help bring pride back into Dutch football.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

"We beat Portugal, we lost 2-1 to France, we played Belgium 1-1 and we won against Germany and we got a draw away against Italy - these are not the easiest of matches," Koeman added. "We are in a good way and I am really proud of the team."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)