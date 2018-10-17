Netherlands Boss Jokes He's in Jurgen Klopp's 'Good Books' After Resting Liverpool Star

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has joked that he hopes he is in Jürgen Klopp's good books after resting midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on Tuesday.

Liverpool's head coach expressed his annoyance at the most recent international break and the new UEFA Nations League. Klopp most notably spoke about how it is easy for club managers to lock horns with their international counterparts.

Despite seeing midfielder Wijnaldum put the icing on the cake with a late goal during the stellar 3-0 win over Germany last week, Koeman made the decision to rest the 27-year-old against Belgium just a few days later, something which the former Everton boss joked about after the match.

"Maybe Mr Klopp is now very happy, and that's okay," Koeman told Sky Sports. "I hope I am back in the good books."

Wijnaldum has been a vital part of Klopp's team this season and following an international break where Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mané and Naby Keita all pulled up with injuries, the former Borussia Dortmund boss will be grateful for Koeman's consideration.

Having missed the last two major international tournaments, Holland are well on their way to booking their place at Euro 2020. Koeman has completely revamped the Oranje, and although Ryan Babel is still loitering around the first team, new names have come forward to help bring pride back into Dutch football.

"We beat Portugal, we lost 2-1 to France, we played Belgium 1-1 and we won against Germany and we got a draw away against Italy - these are not the easiest of matches," Koeman added. "We are in a good way and I am really proud of the team."