Newcastle Close to Agreeing a New Contract With Academy Prospect Despite European Interest

Newcastle United are reportedly on the brink of agreeing a new long-term deal with academy midfielder Sean Longstaff, after his original contract was due to expire at the end of this season.

The 20-year-old has been involved in manager Rafa Benitez's first team plans this year and is now ready to commit his future to his boyhood club.



Stu Forster/GettyImages

With his initial contract running down, Longstaff would have been free to negotiate with continental sides from June 30 had a deal not been agreed. But the Chronicle now report that after positive discussions during the international break, the midfielder is set to extend his stay with the club.





Benitez was insistent on the young midfielder staying at Newcastle this summer and blocked an offer from League One high-flyers Portsmouth to take him on loan for the season.





Longstaff was handed his first team debut against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup back in August but is yet to feature in the Premier League this season.

The midfielder's performances and progression have seen him linked with at least one Bundesliga side whilst the report also suggested clubs from France and Spain were keeping a watchful eye on his progress.

SEAN LONGSTAFF's emergence at Newcastle United has come as no surprise to Gary Bowyer, who managed the young midfielder during a loan spell at @BlackpoolFC last season.



Read more: https://t.co/dhQ3FCHRiI #NUFC pic.twitter.com/2XMXHVoa9z — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 10, 2018

Aside from Europe, British sides Bournemouth and Rangers have been credited with an interest in the youth prospect whilst a scout from Celtic was spotted watching a recent reserve game where Longstaff played.





With Longstaff's younger brother Matty also signing a new contract with the club in the summer, securing the midfielder's future too would represent another success for the academy.