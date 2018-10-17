Paul Scholes Perfectly Sums Up Pogba Problem & Claims Even Messi Would Struggle at Man Utd

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has perfectly summed up the current problem with Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, suggesting the Frenchman has become easy to play against because of his 'cockiness' and has no senior stars to keep him in line like he had at Juventus.

No stranger to criticising the team since he hung his own boots, Scholes has described himself as 'just a frustrated United fan' in an interview with ESPN and feels that Pogba's attitude makes him prone to mistakes despite his obvious and vast talent.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"He does some of the best things in games, a great pass or dribble, a great touch or dribble," Scholes explained. "Then, five minutes later, he'll do one of the worst things like his brain has switched off, like it's all about him because he's just shown everyone how good he is.

"That becomes easy to play against because you know that cockiness will come. Against Wolves, he showed a great touch to Fred but then the next minute he'd given the ball away in midfield, which led to a goal. That sums him up.

"We never saw that at Juventus, but [Pogba] was a smaller fish there. Look around that team, with [Gianluigi] Buffon, [Andrea] Pirlo, [Leonardo] Bonucci, [Giorgio] Chiellini, [Claudio] Marchisio: great experienced players. Pogba was part of a great team but he's come to United where he's got nobody to control him like he had at Juventus."

Joosep Martinson/GettyImages

While many lazily label the current United side as the club's worst in recent memory, no way near challenging for the top honours in England and further afield, Scholes has crucially stated that he doesn't think there's a lack of quality, instead pointing to being one or two players short.

The 43-year-old describes that as "a link player between the midfield and the forwards. I'm thinking more of a [Kevin] De Bruyne, [Eden] Hazard or David Silva."

In his eyes: "The rest of the United team is ok. [Anthony] Martial and [Marcus] Rashford, two really talented players, they need to develop their confidence and then.

"It scares me that these really talented players will be sold and be brilliant for another club. I could see that happening with Martial.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I didn't think [Alexis Sanchez] was a player that we needed, especially for that type of money. How would we be able to get rid of him now when he earns those wages? The signing felt like it happened just to stop Man City signing him.

"It feels like every player who comes into the team struggles. I feel like we could sign Lionel Messi at the moment and he'd struggle in this team."