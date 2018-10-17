Paulo Dybala Injury Scare Played Down But Star Is Still in Doubt for Clash Against Man Utd

Massimiliano Allegri will hope that Juventus forward Paulo Dybala will be ready for their Champions League clash against Manchester United next Tuesday, after he suffered an injury whilst on international duty.

The 24-year-old came off injured after 58 minutes during Argentina's stoppage-time friendly defeat against Brazil on Tuesday, and was seen putting ice on his knee as he came back on the bench.

Paulo Dybala took a knock to the knee during tonight's match. Will be assessed when he returns to Turin. pic.twitter.com/5wtaMcVp3U — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) October 16, 2018

Italian outlet TuttoSport are claiming that the Argentinian doctors have reassured Juve supporters that it is a minor blow and he will be appropriately assessed upon his return to Turin.

Club manager Allegri, is hoping to have Dybala fit for Juve's Serie A clash against Genoa on Saturday evening, but above all else, he needs him ready for the trip to Old Trafford next Tuesday.

Dybala struck a stunning hat-trick for the Old Lady during their previous Champions League encounter against Young Boys.

The Italian outfit, who have won their opening ten matches in all competitions, will be hoping to maintain that record when they travel to face United next week.

Current Ballon d'Or holder, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be the headline act at Old Trafford as he returns to his old stomping ground.

The five-time Champions League winner has struck four goals for Juve this season, but he is yet to find the back of the net in Europe after having his red card rescinded from the Young Boys clash.