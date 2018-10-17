Published Letter Reveals Real Madrid Oppose Plans for La Liga Matches to Be Played in America

October 17, 2018

Real Madrid have rejected the plans proposed by La Liga president Javier Tebas which would see league games played in America this season.

The reigning European champions sent a letter to the Spanish Football Federation to express their opposition to the idea of Barcelona's match against Girona being played in Miami on the grounds that it will impact the integrity and fairness on the competition.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The document, which was published by radio station Cadena Ser, was signed by Real Madrid's general manager, José Ángel Sánchez Periánez.

It adds that the club were never informed about any plans to hold league matches overseas, and that Real Madrid's supporter groups in the United States are backing the club's position.

Although Real Madrid understand that there is a willingness to increase the competition's appeal overseas, they have suggested that the best way to achieve this is through television deals.

La Liga president Tebas only recently defended his plans to hold Barcelona's match with Girona abroad, claiming that the match would have "an effect that will last a long time."

However, Tebas' plans have been met with widespread criticism from across the footballing world, especially as the match which was due to be played at Girona's 13,500 capacity Estadi Montilivi would instead be played in front of 50,000 Barcelona fans at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The predictable outrage is centred around one of La Liga's biggest title contenders effectively playing against one of their domestic rivals at home twice in one season, while the likes of Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and league leaders Sevilla will all have to travel to the Estadi Montilivi.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

When the two teams met earlier this year at the Camp Nou, Barcelona surprisingly were only able to claim a draw, largely thanks to a stunning performance from Girona striker Cristhian Stuani, as well as some questionable interventions from the Video Assistant Referee.

