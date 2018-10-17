Radja Nainggolan Claims Roma's Lack of 'Respect' Was the Catalyst for Inter Switch

October 17, 2018

Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan has lifted the lid on his exit from Roma and how he felt disrespected by the club shopping him around behind his back over the summer. 

Nainggolan was well liked by the Roma faithful and was integral to the club's success last season, but he found himself with a new home at the San Siro after seeking a reunion with Luciano Spalletti.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

With the transfer taking some by surprise, the 30-year-old opened up to Gazzetta dello Sport, via CalcioMercato, about how it all transpired. 

"Roma? It is over, not because of my fault, at least not entirely. I was disappointed by some behaviour that I cannot accept as a man," he said. 

"I got things wrong, for sure, for example with the New Year's video, but they did things without telling me anything.

“Roma wanted to cash in on my transfer, I found out that they’d agreed with foreign clubs that I’d never accept. I felt treated as an unimportant player, they did things behind my back.

“At that point Spalletti called me and I didn’t think for long. At first I had regret, but I’ve been welcomed very well here. I’ve found a very well-organised club here, they know what they’re doing and everyone is always present."

With Juventus currently leading the way in Serie A attention then turned to whether Inter or anyone else can stop the serial title winners from securing yet another crown this season, a topic which led to another transfer revelation from Nainggolan.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"Juve? They are strong. But the league is long and so far there have been few direct clashes. The pressure should be on them, they need to know that we are ready to take advantage of their missteps.

"My dislike towards them? I have suffered so much that after a while I cannot do it anymore. Juventus fans say that it is because their team never wanted me? But they wanted to sign me five years in a row! 

"But I always said no and maybe that's why they still have it with me," Nainggolan added. 

