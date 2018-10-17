Real Madrid's Gareth Bale Trains Alone as Injury Concerns Continue to Grow

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale remains under a fitness cloud after reportedly training alone ahead of the club's La Liga clash with Levante on Saturday.

Bale, 29, has been struggling with a groin injury since being withdrawn from the clash against rivals Atletico Madrid in September, leading him to take no part in Wales' two international fixtures despite being called up to the squad.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Despite featuring in Real's league game against Alaves prior to the international break, AS now report that there are concerns that Bale's injury is worse than first feared after he failed to pass fitness tests to play against Spain or the Republic of Ireland.

The 29-year-old has been taking part in individual sessions at the club's Valdebebas training base, and the report claims the lack of update directly from the club regarding Bale's injury is unusual and suggests there is no real time frame for his recovery.

Working hard! Can’t wait to get back on the pitch with the boys.👌🏼💪🏼 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/5by7fEUjbI — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) October 16, 2018

Wales manager Ryan Giggs downplayed Bale's injury prior to the game against Ireland as he told Sky Sports: "I expect him to be fit for the weekend. It was nothing really, just a bit of fatigue, but we had to be careful."





However, Real Madrid were said to be unhappy by Wales' decision to call up Bale for international duty given his recent predisposition to injury and their run of form which has failed to see them pick up a win over their last four games.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

With only a handful days before Real's game against Levante it remains to be seen whether Julen Lopetegui can call on the Welshman to help relieve the pressure mounting on his shoulders after overseeing an attack which has failed to find the back of the net in their last four outings.