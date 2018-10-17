Real Madrid's Interest in Man City Star Raheem Sterling Grows After Clinical International Display

Real Madrid are reported to be stepping up their interest in signing Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling following the forward's stunning performance against Spain on Monday.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the former Liverpool star. Sterling has been on the transfer radar at the Santiago Bernabéu since well before his move to Etihad Stadium in 2015, and former Real manager Zinedine Zidane previously confirmed the club were watching the England international.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Real Madrid had eyes in the stands as Sterling found the back of the net twice in the Three Lions' huge 3-2 win over Spain at the Estadio Benito Villamarín and the club are now edging closer to launching an opening bid.

The Daily Mail reports how Real Madrid have increased their interest in Sterling following his display in the UEFA Nations League, and they continue by adding the winger's contract situation could drive his price down next year.

11 - England's first goal against Spain last night (scored by Raheem Sterling) ended a 17-pass move that involved all 11 of England's players. Outsmart. pic.twitter.com/G0ZmbPIQUy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2018

Sterling still has 18 months left on his current deal with the reigning Premier League champions, and the club are likely to enter renewal talks sooner rather than later.

However, Real Madrid could look to test the waters with an opening bid in the hopes of grabbing Sterling's attention before he re-enters talks with Manchester City.

The La Liga giants will also be boosted by the fact that Sterling's price will nosedive in a few months' time once he enters his final year with Pep Guardiola's side.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea's Eden Hazard in recent months. The Belgium international's contract with is due to run out in 2020, and Hazard hasn't shied away from speaking publicly about his interest in a move to Madrid.