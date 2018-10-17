Report Claims Neymar is Seeking Barcelona Return After Falling Into Kylian Mbappe's Shadow

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is looking to push for a move back to Barcelona as he is no longer the standout player in the French capital, according to reports.

The Brazil international swapped the Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes in a world record €222m transfer back in 2017, a move which many see as the catalyst for today's over-inflated transfer market.

Rumours at the time suggested that Neymar left Catalonia in the hopes of bettering his chances of winning the coveted Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi.

However, the 26-year-old has now made a U-turn and is looking to return to his former club, according to Mundo Deportivo.

It is claimed that Neymar is becoming frustrated at losing the limelight at Paris Saint-Germain to 19-year-old wonderkid Kylian Mbappé.

The Brazilian is reportedly fed up with the lack of competitiveness in Ligue 1, and he also misses playing with his old teammates at Barcelona.





The Catalan news outlet adds on the front page of their paper on Wednesday that returning to Barça would be possible for Neymar.

The club are said to be interested in bringing Neymar back to the Camp Nou, although there are obvious concerns surrounding how they would finance the move.





Neymar made 186 appearances for Barcelona during a four-year spell with the club. The former Santos forward scored 105 goals during that time, as well as claiming 77 assists.





Returning to Barcelona would offer Neymar the chance to join three other Brazilian players in the club's first team, as opposed to having just Rafinha or Dani Alves for company.

Good friend Philippe Coutinho has become Barcelona's most notable addition from the Seleção since Neymar's departure, but Arthur Melo and Malcom also arrived in the summer to boost the club's South American core.