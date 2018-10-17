Roberto Martinez Reveals Marouane Fellaini 'Should Be Fit' for Man Utd's Trip to Chelsea

Marouane Fellaini should be fit for Manchester United's clash against Chelsea on Saturday despite being omitted from Belgium's friendly on Tuesday, according to Roberto Martinez.

The United midfielder was forced to sit out of the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands as he was not "100 per cent" fit to take the field, sparking suggestions that he could miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Martinez, however, is confident Fellaini will have time to prove his fitness for United in the days leading up to the Premier League encounter.

"He should be fine, it's just he wasn't 100 per cent," Martinez told Sky Sports.

"He's got an important game at the weekend and this wasn't the game to use players who weren't 100 per cent. We expect he should be fine in the next couple of days," he added.

Fellaini to be fully fit for Chelsea clash. Best news! — Haji Thanos (@OlakunleSaid) October 17, 2018

Fellaini has proved to be an important player for Jose Mourinho this season, having started the campaign from the bench before making the transition to the starting lineup in the last five league games.

His availability for the weekend will come as a boost to United after doubt was cast over the fitness of both Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw after the pair withdrew from international duty due to back and thigh injuries respectively.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Red Devils head into the meeting with the Blues in eighth position, having already lost three games this term, ensuring the pressure will continue to mount on Mourinho should the club drift ten points off the pace with just nine games on the board.