Seahawks Likely to Sell for Record $2.6 Billion in Wake of Paul Allen's Death

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

The tragic loss of Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft who died on Monday at the age of 65 due to complications from non-Hodgkins lymphoma, was felt by countless people around the world. Among his many career exploits, Allen transformed Seattle into the cultural destination that it it today.

Allen was also the owner of the Seattle Seahawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and had a minority stake in the Seattle Sounders. According to Mike Ozanian of Forbes, it's likely that the teams will be sold for a combined $4 billion in the next year or so, with the Seahawks fetching $2.6 billion alone.

If the Seahawks were sold for that amount, it would be the largest amount of money paid for the acquisition of any sports team. While there are some questions in regards to the future of the Seahawks in Seattle, it has been reported that NFL owners have said that the team will remain there.

A price tag of $2.6 billion is more than appropriate given what Allen did for the franchise. He helped create a winning culture there, facilitated a beautiful field to play on at CenturyLink, and helped the team cultivate a passionate fan base. 

He will be missed dearly. It's hard to imagine anyone being able to fill those shoes.

      Double Bogey (+2)