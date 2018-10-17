Spain International Raves About Ross Barkley's Midfield Performance For England

Spain international Marcos Alonso has raved about Ross Barkley's performance for England during their impressive 3-2 win against his national side on Monday night.

The Chelsea teammates were on opposing ends as Gareth Southgate's men ran riot in the first half, with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford adding to Raheem Sterling's brace inside 39 minutes.

Midfielder Barkley, who was starting his second England game in four days, played a pivotal role in the middle of the park alongside Tottenham duo, Harry Winks and Eric Dier.

Ross Barkley with a peach to start this! Folks, he’s starting to actually look good. pic.twitter.com/ecYgcdWUMX — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) October 15, 2018

Southgate opted to play Barkley in a more advanced role than his midfield partners, and despite being on the other side, Alonso was impressed with what he saw from his club teammate.

"He's a great player," said Alonso, as quoted by Chelsea's official website. "He showed it not just last night but against Croatia (last Friday) too.

"He showed that he can be a great player. I hope he keeps improving and that he helps us at Chelsea to stay near the top."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Chelsea are yet to taste defeat in eight Premier League matches under Maurizio Sarri this season, as the London club currently sit level on points with joint-leaders Manchester City and Liverpool in the table.





Barkley has played a hand in the Blues' early-season performances, with the former Everton man playing seven matches, scoring one goal and providing the same amount of assists.