Spanish Veteran Joaquin Turned Down €36m 'Done' Deal to Chelsea Back in 2006

Veteran Real Betis winger and former Spain international Joaquin scuppered a €36m 'done' deal to Chelsea back in 2006, according to his father.

The now 37-year-old, who has featured for Malaga and Fiorentina in his career as well earning 51 caps for the Spanish national team, had apparently caught the eye of Jose Mourinho's recruitment during the Portuguese's first trophy-laden spell at Stamford Bridge.

However, despite Joaquin's father revealing a deal to take his son from first club Real Betis to Chelsea was 'done', the winger ended up completing a move to Valencia instead.

SAMUEL ARANDA/GettyImages

Aurelio Sánchez said via Mundo Deportivo: "The signing for Chelsea was done, it was €36m for the club plus another three for a friendly; and six per season for Joaquín, who would sign for five years. I would take €3m and Jorge Mendes would take another three for the deal.

"He was in Madrid and I called him to take the first plane to Seville, and that he had to sign."

However, Joaquin, intent on staying in Spain, did not listen to his father and never signed to complete the move.

"He could have made a fortune," Aurelio added. "But he never moved for money."

Chelsea instead bought Salomon Kalou in the summer of 2006, with the Ivory Coast star eventually making over 250 appearances for the Blues, winning the Premier League in 2010, the Champions League in 2012 and four FA Cups.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

While recognised as one of the best wingers of his generation Joaquin has won only two Copas Del Rey in his 20-year career.

He has, however, enjoyed a renaissance at his boyhood club of Betis since re-signing in 2015. The veteran winger scored the winner in the Seville derby this season and recently joked about expecting a call-up to the Spain national team under Luis Enrique.