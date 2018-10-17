Swansea Manager Graham Potter Hints at Wilfried Bony Return Following Lengthy Injury Lay Off

Swansea manager Graham Potter says Wilfried Bony is close to a return to training this week, as he bids to recover from a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old Ivory Coast international arrived from Manchester City in August 2017 and struggled to find form, scoring just two Premier League goals last season before he damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in a game at Leicester on 3rd February.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

The forward had originally been pencilled in for a return to full training at the start of this season, but re-injured his hamstring.





Potter said, as quoted by the club's website: “Wilfried [Bony] will join the group for part of the session on Thursday. He has been working hard with the medical staff and he will be involved in some of what we do.”





Potter stressed that Bony is still not available for matchday selection, but said he is poised to take bigger steps forward in training.

📸 | Say 'cheese!' 🧀@wilfriedbony shows off his photography skills at today's squad photo shoot. 😎👊 pic.twitter.com/caTyLAGSUZ — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) September 27, 2018

He added: “We will have to see how he adapts to that and how he responds to the football load, but he has put in a lot of work to get to this point. I don’t think it’s wise to put a timescale on when he will come back.”





Swansea will be hoping Bony can rediscover his form from his initial first spell at the club between in 2013 and 2015.

He scored 34 goals in 70 games for the Welsh side before earning a £28m move to Manchester City. However, following two below par seasons at the Etihad, and a failed loan move to Stoke, he ended up back in South Wales.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

He has the ability to be a dominant figure in the Championship and is a different type of player to Oliver McBurnie, who has featured in all of Swansea’s Championship games this season.