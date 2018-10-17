Tottenham Fans Take Sly Dig at Emirates Following Comments by Alexandre Lacazette

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken a dig at city rivals Arsenal after Gunners' striker Alexandre Lacazette revealed he misses the atmosphere in Ligue 1 stadiums.

Speaking to le Progres via Sky Sport, Lacazette expressed he missed the atmosphere in his native France and also suggested that Premier League fans are more passive than their French counterparts.

The Frenchman joined Arsenal last summer and was involved in 22 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions (scoring 17 and providing five assists). He scored four in his first eight league appearances last campaign and has equalled that record this season.

Lacazette has built a formidable strike-partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already under new manager Unai Emery, sharing 11 goals between them in all competitions. 

Following these comments, Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to call out the poor atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium: 


While others indicated that it wasn't just the Arsenal fans, who were killing the vibe in the stadiums, but the whole atmosphere in the league itself.

It is no secret that travelling fans feel Arsenal's 12-year-old ground lacks atmosphere. From coverage from Sky Sport and BT Sport, it is evident that most noise heard at the Emirates seems to originate from the away section, which despite not being an issue to many, may be the final nail in the coffin for Lacazette's brief spell in the Premier League.

