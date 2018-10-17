Tottenham Fans Take Sly Dig at Emirates Following Comments by Alexandre Lacazette

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken a dig at city rivals Arsenal after Gunners' striker Alexandre Lacazette revealed he misses the atmosphere in Ligue 1 stadiums.

Speaking to le Progres via Sky Sport, Lacazette expressed he missed the atmosphere in his native France and also suggested that Premier League fans are more passive than their French counterparts.

LACAZETTE MISSING HOME?



The Arsenal man claims the atmosphere in French stadiums is far superior to that of the Premier League.



The Frenchman joined Arsenal last summer and was involved in 22 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions (scoring 17 and providing five assists). He scored four in his first eight league appearances last campaign and has equalled that record this season.

Lacazette has built a formidable strike-partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already under new manager Unai Emery, sharing 11 goals between them in all competitions.

Following these comments, Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to call out the poor atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium:

Well he does play for Arsenal... — Jay (@MoMoMoSaIah) October 16, 2018





That’s what happens when you play at the Emirates @Cubby1405 — Rob Hall (@RobHall03) October 16, 2018

To be fair he does play in a library every second week — sandy gebbie (@SandyGebbie) October 16, 2018

While others indicated that it wasn't just the Arsenal fans, who were killing the vibe in the stadiums, but the whole atmosphere in the league itself.

He’s spot on. Atmospheres in the Prem are getting worse each season. — Ian G (@IanG1878) October 16, 2018

Has a point. Dunno about France but definitely better wherever working class fans hav3nt been priced out, such as Germany — james kelly (@BrontenanaJames) October 16, 2018

I'm no Arsenal fan but it's funny seeing rival fans say it's because he plays for Arsenal. The atmosphere in France is superior to ALL English clubs I'd say. — Michael Sanders (@MichaelS294) October 16, 2018

It is no secret that travelling fans feel Arsenal's 12-year-old ground lacks atmosphere. From coverage from Sky Sport and BT Sport, it is evident that most noise heard at the Emirates seems to originate from the away section, which despite not being an issue to many, may be the final nail in the coffin for Lacazette's brief spell in the Premier League.