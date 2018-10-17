VIDEO: Chelsea Stars Past & Present Take Part in Unique Target Smashing Challenge for Charity

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Chelsea stars past and present helped 'Give Cancer a Kicking' by taking aim at several targets suspended from drones as part of Hyundai's support for this year's Stand Up To Cancer campaign. 

Although the Blues have exceeded all expectations in the Premier League so far, the likes of Gary Cahill, David LuizN’Golo Kante, Victor Moses, Davide Zappacosta and club legends Gianfranco Zola, Carlo Cudicini and Katie Chapman took a little longer to find the target this time round. 

With the drones swaying side to side they each took time to account for the wind trajectory before finding their range and smashing open every confetti filled target which was adorned with the word 'cancer', which you can see in the video above.

Chelsea players were also joined by comedian Omid Djalili and actor Jason Flemyng for the challenge, with mixed results, which not only got the competitive juices flowing but was a perfect opportunity to raise awareness. 


Moses said of the challenge: “It’s always good for the players to be able to take part in events such as these. Stand Up To Cancer is such an important campaign because cancer affects so many people.

Chelsea Give Cancer a Kicking

“Gianfranco was the best at hitting the target but it was just a bit of fun and we all had a good laugh competing against each other in the challenge.” 

1 in 2 people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime and to help support Stand Up To Cancer's fundraising efforts for ground-breaking research, Hyundai, Chelsea's Global Partner, will be donating its match day rights for Manchester United's visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. 

To be a part of giving cancer a kicking and to find out more, visit standuptocancer.org.uk or text HYUNDAI to 70404* to donate £5.

